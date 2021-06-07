AtikuBy Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–AHEAD of the 2023 presidential election, a leading All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA group operating under the aegis of APGA Movement for United Nigeria,AMUN,has launched the Atiku/Soludo Presidential campaign.

The group which addressed newsmen at the venue of the event in Abuja, said the choice of the duo was conceived out of the urgent need to salvage the country from the brink of imminent and total collapse.

National Coordinator of the AMUN, Comrade Andy Ekwe , who read a prepared text of the press conference before reporters, said Nigeria was on the brink of collapse “and only decisive action in getting a good leadership can save the country now.”

“A reading of the body language of the PDP in an obvious search for a fitting and credible candidate to field in the forthcoming presidential election leaves one no doubt that the former Vice President to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar remains the only hope and the only person endowed with the requisite political machinery and wizardry, financial capacity, knowledge of the political structure and economy of the nation,” the text read.

The group described Atiku as ‘a man who has been tested and proven with such impeccable track record of success in his political career and private business life.”

“The PDP stakeholders’ choice favours Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the man that can steer the wheels of this nation back onto the right tracks without wavering of hands”,the text further read.

The group said, “in consideration of the unity and stability of the country come 2023, it has unanimously endorsed the alliance of the two largest and most powerful opposition parties PDP and APGA to produce the presidential and vice-presidential candidates.”

The group claimed that “without deliberate action to determine who the president of the country would be in 2023, forces that are in enmity with the Nigerian people may determine the candidates and perpetuate the long-suffering of Nigerians for the foreseeable future.”

It further read:“APGA Movement for United Nigeria after due consultations and deliberations, therefore, urges the APGA National leadership to ensure it presents Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria as its governorship candidate for the November 2021 Anambra governorship election.

” Prof. Soludo at the moment remains the most viable man from the South with the mental sagacity and God-given ability to lead and bring APGA to the national table to negotiate the future and destiny of the South.

“This will make it easy for the works of the opposition to oust the incumbent government. There can be no better person than Prof. Soludo in the political space from the South now.

