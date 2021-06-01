Wike By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday urged Nigeria’s electorate, come 2023, to reject the nation’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for having only tales of killings and kidnappings to show in power.

Wike during flag off for the construction of Etche Campus of the Rivers State University in Abara, Etche Local Government Area, said Nigerians should instead return power to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for commitment to fulfilling promises made without excuses.

The Governor said, “Don’t listen to those who lie to you. Those who cannot provide security for Nigeria. Are you seeing the killings every day now? Are you not worried about this country. Is there any hope they can offer this country again?

“You know the difference between us and them is that you see us every day, moving from one local government to another. It is either we are flagging off or commissioning projects.

READ ALSO: Gulak a brilliant politician, IGP should investigate killing — Okorocha “They are not doing so because there’s nothing for them to do. They don’t have anything to show to. We started on the 27th of May, 2021 and we will end the first phase on the 10th of July 2021.

“That’s more than a month of flagging off or commissioning projects. Who has ever done so in this country? Have we not secured a place already in Guinness Book of records?”

Urging Etche people to be decisive in pitching tent with PDP, Wike further said, “Now, we are going to commission Odofur Road, but with how many votes, mere seven thousand?

You need something but you won’t come out and give the votes. When we make a promise, we fulfill it. You to fulfill your own promise. It should be two ways, PDP and you.”

He said his administration would not compromise quality work on the new campus project, declaring that 40 plots of land would be acquired opposite the campus for sitting at a police station.

“We are known for quality projects. From now till May 2022, economic activities will increase here, so, please, Etche people, try and support the contractors to make sure they finish this job”, he appealed.

Vanguard News Nigeria