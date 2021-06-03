By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri Investigation by Vanguard revealed that three persons were killed on Monday night, by suspected assassins including a youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Awonmama, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state, Kenneth Amukaamara.

A family source to one of the victims who craved anonymity disclosed this to Vanguard in Owerri.

He pleaded with the security agencies to help in uncovering the perpetrators of the wicked act. The source added that it’s good for members of the public to know that those killed were three in number and not one as being speculated.

According to him, “We lost three persons in the family, Kenneth Amukaamara, a youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oru East local government area, Eugene Anyia Amukaamara and Adaeze Anyia Amukaamara. The matter is that they were murdered and we cannot say those who carried out this wicked act.

“Four houses burnt including two cars. However, it is the duty of the security agencies to find those responsible. This is what I can say, for now, the security agencies will need to unravel those behind it.”

“We are pleading that the security agencies will be fast enough to bring those behind this act to face the law. This is wicked and it is not acceptable by anybody.” he said.

When contacted by Vanguard, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, asked for more time to make inquiries on the incident.

