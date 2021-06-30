| Image: Screenshot/Click On Detroit

A man who spent $20,000 on gold chain after winning a lottery was robbed of it at a petrol station in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

The man, who was identified as Jamal, won 30,000 dollars in the Michigan lottery and then proceeded to buy a gold chain.

According local news site, Click On Detroit, Jamal was wearing the chain while in the convenience store of petrol station when he was targeted by a group of three people.

They tackled him to ground, one who grabbed him from behind and snatched the chain off of his neck before taking off in a vehicle.

The gold chain is valued at $20,000.

The petrol station owner told reporters that the one of the robbers had taken a chain from another customer recently.

No arrests have been made so far.

Read More:

Female Politician Promises Free Breast Augmentation If She Wins Election

TV Reporter Erroneously Announces Death Of English Playwright William Shakespeare

Thieves Steal Bronze Statue Of Jesus From Church Garden

Related

Like this: Like Loading...