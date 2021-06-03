News

318 Qualify For 2nd Stage Of Delta Talent Hunt

By Henry Ojelu

On Thursday, May 13, 2020, hundreds of young men and women trooped into the Shalom Christian Complex in Agbor for the kick-off of the Delta North Auditions for Made in Delta Talent Search — one of the Biggest Grassroots Talent Search in Africa.

The Made in Delta Talent Search team, led by Ogusbaba Akpobome Ogude — the SSA on Talent Development to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa also had auditions for young residents and citizens of Delta State in the Delta South and Delta Central senatorial districts — with Ughelli playing host to Delta Central, while Warri hosted the auditions for Delta South. Both auditions respectively were held on/May 17, and 20, 2020.

The state capital, Asaba, was not left out in the search as the audition train came to a final halt on May 25, 2020, at the Delta State Talent Development Office Complex in Asaba. The venue recorded a massive turnout as young men and women from diverse backgrounds and fields came out en-masse to showcase their talent.

The Made in Delta Talent Search had an overall number of 318 discovered talents in all three senatorial districts and Asaba the state capital — selected to move on to the next phase of the project. Two peculiar talents discovered out of the 318 were a 62-year old Mrs. Elizabeth Okagbare and a 7-year old author, Miss Odili Rest.

The Governor Ifeanyi Okowa – led administration is fully committed to ensuring young people in Delta State are presented with the opportunity to develop themselves, be positively engaged, build their skills, create jobs for themselves — which will enable them to become self reliant and financially dependent.

