By Henry Ojelu

On Thursday, May 13, 2020, hundreds of young men and women trooped into the Shalom Christian Complex in Agbor for the kick-off of the Delta North Auditions for Made in Delta Talent Search — one of the Biggest Grassroots Talent Search in Africa.

The Made in Delta Talent Search team, led by Ogusbaba Akpobome Ogude — the SSA on Talent Development to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa also had auditions for young residents and citizens of Delta State in the Delta South and Delta Central senatorial districts — with Ughelli playing host to Delta Central, while Warri hosted the auditions for Delta South. Both auditions respectively were held on/May 17, and 20, 2020.

The state capital, Asaba, was not left out in the search as the audition train came to a final halt on May 25, 2020, at the Delta State Talent Development Office Complex in Asaba. The venue recorded a massive turnout as young men and women from diverse backgrounds and fields came out en-masse to showcase their talent.

The Made in Delta Talent Search had an overall number of 318 discovered talents in all three senatorial districts and Asaba the state capital — selected to move on to the next phase of the project. Two peculiar talents discovered out of the 318 were a 62-year old Mrs. Elizabeth Okagbare and a 7-year old author, Miss Odili Rest.

The Governor Ifeanyi Okowa – led administration is fully committed to ensuring young people in Delta State are presented with the opportunity to develop themselves, be positively engaged, build their skills, create jobs for themselves — which will enable them to become self reliant and financially dependent.

