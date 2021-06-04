Late Stephen KeshiThe 4th Edition of the Stephen Keshi Annual Memorial Lecture will take place on the 7th of June 2021 at Uyi Grand events centre GRA Benin City Edo State.

The 2021 Lecture packaged and designed by the Stephen Keshi Football and Vocational Training Center, SKFVTC as part of other activities in honour and remembrance of the former Captain and Coach of the Nigeria senior national Football team, the Super Eagles, Stephen Okechukwu Keshi who died on 7th June 2016 in Benin will feature the inauguration of members of the main organising committee of the 4th edition of the annual Stephen Keshi National Under 17 Football tournament, and the unveiling of the plans for the Fund Raising Football Match/ Dinner Award Night for the physical development of the Stephen Keshi Football and Vocational Training Center Obazuwa in Ovia North East local Government Edo State.

ALSO READ: How Nnamdi Kanu deceived us to train IPOB/ESN militias —dismissed soldiers

The lecture, with the theme ” Traditional Institutions and Grassroots Sports Development in Nigeria: the CFF approach” to x-ray the role of traditional institutions in Community Development and integration using sports, especially football as a major tool

The Deputy Governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu is the Chief Host while ex-international and facilitator of the Community Football Foundation, CFF Comrade Austin Popo is expected to present a paper.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...