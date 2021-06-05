5 Items Chic Women Are Wearing

Whether you’re cleaning out your closet and starting from scratch, or want to step up your style game, read through our list of wardrobe essentials chic women are wearing this season.

Power suit

Nothing says “I mean business” quite like a power suit. It is something every woman should have in her wardrobe for that one special #GirlBoss moment. Not only will it make you feel like a total boss lady, but it can also be uber flattering.

5 Items Chic Women Are Wearing

Shirtdress

Shirt dresses are the hot ticket this summer. They are simple, chic, stylish and most importantly, comfortable. #

Corset top

The truth is, this trend is very versatile: you can wear it solo on a night out or throw it on your favourite shirt and tees during the day. From satin and lace styles to cute denim and puffed-sleeve iterations, the possibilities are endless.

Lilac moment

If you’re looking for a colour to rock this season, one of 2021’s biggest fashion trends is the powdery pastel palette of lilac and lavender. They are shades that have been approved by many celebrities and stylists and it is predicted to be one of the most promising colour trends.

Related

Like this: Like Loading...