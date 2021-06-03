United States embassy

Project Enable, a programme supported by the Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund has trained 500 women with disabilities and caregivers in entrepreneurial and digital marketing skills through the State Department’s Office of Alumni Affairs.



This was disclosed at the virtual launch of the project.



Members of the project team are Mandela Washington Fellow, Olusola Owonikoko, Empower Partnership for Inclusive Community, Dr. Adebukola Adebayo and Carrington Fellow, Ngozi Ukpai-Okoro.



In his remark, the Cultural Affairs Officer of the U.S. Embassy, Abuja, Madison Conoley said “this year, we are observing 60 years of bilateral relations between our countries. To achieve our set goals of human security, economic development and prosperity, democratic governance, and technological advancement, we need the inclusion and contribution of all citizens.”



He also emphasised the importance of notable projects to showcase the talents of persons with disabilities, advising all participants to take charge of the project because it is a springboard for their businesses.



In a statement by the Information Specialist Public Affairs Section (PAS), U.S. Consulate General, Temitayo Famutimi, over 450 caregivers of children with disabilities from 12 States in Nigeria have been trained in digital business management and supported with tools and resources to promote their businesses and improve productivity.



Famutimi added that 50 female entrepreneurs with disabilities from 16 Nigerian states were admitted into an eight-week business support program and four-week mentorship program.



“Participants were trained virtually through an inclusive platform that ensured active participation in financial management and record-keeping, business structure and legal strategies for SMEs, design thinking, digital strategy and marketing, access to funding, and human resource management,” he said.



