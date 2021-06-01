The second part of this piece published last week highlighted the key provisions of the States Creation and Transition Provision Decree promulgated by General Yakubu Gowon in 1967.

Part B – Section 1 (2)

Amendments of the Constitution of the former Northern Nigeria as in force in the North-Western, North-Central, Kano, North-Eastern, Benue-Plateau and Kwara States

(a) The existing section ’44 shall be re-numbered as subsection(1) of that section and immediately after the subsection as so re-numbered there shall be inserted the following new subsections :— (2) There shall be a Secretary to the Military Government who shall be the head of the public service of the State and whose office shall be an office in the public service of the State. (3) The Secretary to the Military Government shall be appointed by the Military Governor.

(4) The Secretary to the Military Government shall be responsible for the co-ordination of all activities of ministries and departments of the government of the State and for ensuring the efficiency of the functioning of the machinery of government.” — (b) Immediately after section 67 (2) there shall be inserted the following new subsection :— “(2a) The Commission shall not exercise any of ‘its powers, under subsection (1) of this section in respect of such offices of heads of divisions of ministries or departments of the government of the State as may from time to time be designated by an order made by the Military Governor except after consultation with the Secretary to the Military Government.”

Part C Section 1 (3)

Amendments of the Constitution of the former Eastern Region as in force in the South-Eastern and Rivers States .— (a) The existing section 44 shall be re-numbered as subsection(1) of that section and immediately after the subsection.as so re-numbered there shall be inserted the following new subsections:— , (2) There shall be a Secretary to the Military Government who shall be the head of the public service of the State and whose office shall be an office in the public service of the State.

(3) The Secretary to the Military Government shall be appointed by the Military Governor. (4) The Secretary to the Military Government shall be responsible for the co-ordination of all activities of ministries and departments of the government of the State and for ensuring the efficiency of the functioning of the machinery of government.”

(6) Immediately after section 64 (2) there shall be inserted the following new subsection :—"(2a) The Commission shall not exercise any of its powers under subsection (1) of this section in respect of such offices of heads of divisions of ministries or departments of the government of the State as may from time to time be designated by an order made bythe Military Governor except after consultation with the Secretary to the Military Government."

Part D Section 1 (4)

Amendment of the Constitution of the former Eastern Region as in force in the East-Central State

(a) The existing section 44 shall be re-numbered as subsection(1) of that section and immediately after the subsection as so re-numbered there shall be inserted the following new subsections:—

(2) There shall be a. Secretary to the Military Government who shall be the head of the public service of the State and whose office shall be an office in the public service of the State.

(3) The Secretary to the Military Government shall be appointed by the Administrator.

(4) The Secretary to the Military Government shall be responsible for the co-ordination of all activities of ministries and departments of the government of the State and for ensuring the efficiency of the functioning of the machinery of government.”

(b) Immediately after section 64 (2) there shall be inserted the following new subsection :-— – ,

(2A) The Commission shall not exercise any of its: powers under subsection (1) of this section in respect of such offices of heads of divisions of ministries or departments of the government of the State as may from time to time be designated by an order made by the Administrator except after consultation with the Secretary to the Military Government.”

Part E Section 1 (5)

Amendments of the Constitution of the Western State

(a) The existing section 42 shal be re-numbered as subsection (1) of that section and immediately after the subsection as so re-numbered there shall be inserted the following new subsections :—

“(2) There shall be a Secretary to the Military Government who shall be the head of the public service of the State and whose office shall be an Office in the public service of the State.

(3) The Secretary to the Military Government shall be appointed by the Military Governor.

(4) The Secretary to the Military Government shall be responsible for the co-ordination of all activities of ministries and departments of the government of the State and for ensuring the efficiency of the functioning of the machinery of government.”

(b) Immediately after section 63 (2) there shall be inserted the following new subsection :—“(2A) The Commission shall not exercise any of its powers under subsection (1) of this section in respect of. such offices of heads of divisions -of ministries or departments of the government of the State as may from time to time be designated by an .order made by the Military Governor -except after consultation with the Secretary to the Military Government.”

Part F Section 1 (6)

Amendments of the Constitution of the Mid-Western State

(a) The existing section 42 shall be re-numbered as subsection (1) of that section and immediately after the subsection as so re-numbered there shall be inserted the following new subsections: “(2) There shall be a Secretary to the Military Government who shall be the head ‘of the public service of the State and whose office shall be an office in the public service of the State. (3) The Secretary to the Military Government shall be appointed by the Military Governor. (4) The Secretary to the Military Government shall be responsible for the co-ordination of all activities of ministries and departments of the government of the State and for ensuring the efficiency of the functioning of the machinery of government.”

(b) Immediately after section 62 (2) there shall be inserted the following new subsection :— (2A) The Commission shall not exercise any of its powers under subsection(1) of this section in respect of such offices of heads of divisions of ministries and departments of the government of the State as may from time to time be designated by an order made by the Military Governor except after consultation with the Secretary to the Military Government.”

