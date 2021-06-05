The Police Command in Kebbi on Saturday, 5 June, confirmed that bandits killed 88 people in Danko/Wasagu Local Area of the state on Thursday.

According to Premium Time, the police said they feared that the death toll may rise as many people remain unaccounted for.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar who confirmed the figure, said all the victims were killed in eight different communities in the local government area.

According to him, the command has so far recovered the 88 bodies and dispatched a detachment of operatives to maintain law and order in the affected communities.

Mr. Abubakar also said many persons were yet to be accounted for as many fled during the attacks to nearby communities for safety.

“The killing took place in Koro, Kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge villages, all in Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State.

The official said following the recent invasion of parts of the state by armed bandits from neighbouring states, the police in Kebbi launched ‘Operation Ganuwa’ to forestall attacks on vulnerable communities.

He said the bandits have no known enclave in Kebbi State, “but usually came from Zamfara and Niger states and flee back to their bases after carrying out attacks.”

