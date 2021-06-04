Abductors of the 156 schoolchildren of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school, Niger State, have increased the ransom of the students before they can be released, from N110m to N200 million.

On May 27, bandits attacked the school and abducted several schoolchildren.

Barely 24 hours later, the state governor, Abubakar Bello, travelled out of the country for an undisclosed reason.

The Street Journal had reported that the bandits demanded N110 million ransom for the kidnapped pupils.

However, the situation has now taken a new turn as the bandits have raised their demand to N200 million.

Abubakar Alhassan, the school head-teacher and a parent of two of the abducted children, made the revelation while speaking with Arise TV on Friday.

“They say I should not even talk about N110 million again but N200 million. I was begging them but they didn’t listen. They cut the phone and I haven’t heard from them,” he said.

