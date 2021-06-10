Abductors of Dr. Dan Ella, a Theatre Arts lecturer with the University of Jos, have demanded a ransom of N10 million to secure his release.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Dr. Ella was abducted by gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday, June 9, from his residence behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dr Lazarus Maigoro, Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU, of the institution, expressed displeasure with the kidnapping of the lecturer.

“This is a sad development; gunmen coming after our members who are just average Nigerians. As I speak, the kidnappers have put a demand for a ransom of N10 million to secure his release,” he said.

The ASUU chairman called on security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the release of his colleague.

Maigoro also urged the personnel to be proactive in addressing the security challenges in the country.

Narrating how the lecturer was abducted, Philip Gyang, a member of the community, said that the gunmen who arrived in the community around 3 am headed straight to the apartment of the victim and whisked him away after breaking their door.

He said the gunmen shot sporadically to create apprehension in the area.

The eyewitness said, “What happened last night in Haske quarters was terrible. It was the sounds of gunshots that woke us up around 3 am. But we could not come out when it became clear that Haske quarters was under attack by gunmen.”

