Actor Blair Underwood And Desiree Dacosta Reveal Split After 27 Years Of Marriage

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree DaCosta are ending their marriage. The couple who have been married for 27 years, released a joint statement on Sunday via social media announcing their split.

After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago. It has truly been a beautiful journey. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.

The statement thanked fans for their support and asked for “privacy & understanding during this new season of change.”

Underwood previously spoke highly about his relationship with DaCosta in a 2008 interview with Oprah, during which he reflected on watching his dad serve as the breadwinner to his mom while growing up.

“I wanted to be her rock, her protector,” the L.A. Law actor said of DaCosta. “If she had a problem, I wanted to solve it. I thought that’s what was expected of me.”

However, Underwood said that thanks to DaCosta, he eventually learned that he didn’t need to fix all of her problems, but merely support her when she needed him by her side.

Actor Blair Underwood is an American actor. He made his debut in the 1985 musical film Krush Groove and from 1987 to 1994 starred as attorney Jonathan Rollins in the NBC legal drama series L.A. Law.

He has appeared in a number of films during his career, including Just Cause, Set It Off, Deep Impact, Rules of Engagement, Something New, Madea’s Family Reunion, and many more.

Underwood has received two Golden Globe Award nominations, five NAACP Image Awards, one Daytime Emmy Award and one Grammy Award.

