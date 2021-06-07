The burnt palace of Asigangan of Iganganland in Ibarapa North Local Council of Oyo State… yesterday.

• Adams says killing of 50 confirm Togun’s statement on infiltration of S’West

• Wonders why governors didn’t take information seriously

• Akeredolu orders joint regional operation of Amotekun

Miffed by the killing of over 50 people in Igangan Town, Ibarapa in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere; the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE); Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum (YRLF); and Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) have urged various security agencies and President Muhammadu Buhari to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act to prevent a reprisal.

The groups, in their separate reactions, yesterday, described the attack as a declaration of war against Yoruba nation, saying the only means through which the administration of President Buhari could continue to gain the confidence and support of the South-West is to fish out the criminals and bring them to justice.

Chairman of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in a statement issued on his behalf by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, regretted that the incident could still happen in spite of the alarm raised by Chairman of Oyo State Amotekun Corps, Gen. Ajibola Kunle Togun (rtd).

He said it was shameful and worrisome that there was security intelligence report before the attack “but the security agents refused to take any action.”

“If there had been doubts that Nigeria is literally a battlefield and a country that is fast becoming a failed state, the unwarranted, unprovoked, dastardly and avoidable killings and arson that took place in Igangan at the weekend should remove the doubts,” the statement stated.

The Aare Onakakanfo warned that war is seriously imminent in the country, saying that Fulani herdsmen and bandits must stay away from South-West or face stiff resistance.

In its reaction, President, YRLF, Mr. Akin Malaolu, said Buhari should put on a better spectacle to punish killers.

In a statement, the group said it was sad not for itself but for the helpless millions of people, who through no fault of theirs, believe in a democratic government.

While Director-General of DAWN, Mr. Seye Oyeleye, said the only way reprisal attack could be prevented is for the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators, Secretary-General, YCE, Dr. Kunle Olajide, said it was high time South-West governors wake up and protect the people.

EARLIER, Gani Adams had said that intelligence reports at his disposal confirmed the statement by Togun that foreign Fulani herdsmen had saturated the South-West region.

Adams said that what Togun said was the honest truth.

He said the plan had been there for years to take over Yorubaland, adding that the script is just being fast-tracked during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“What retired Gen. Togun said is honest truth. We have similar intelligence reports. A lot of things have been said but the governments did not take it serious. The Federal Government is not even ready to suppress the criminal activities of the herdsmen, and the state governments too,” Adams said.

RELATEDLY, Chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has condemned the attack on Igangan Community, Ibarapa, Oyo State.

In a statement made available to journalists in Akure, yesterday, he lamented that “Igangan provocative onslaught one too many.”

He said: “This cowardly onslaught on a peaceful community has occasioned loss of lives and property on a large scale. It is horrendous, callous and highly provocative.”

“While we will encourage the security agencies to get to the root of this latest act of provocation, we have directed the Commanders of the South-West Security Network, Amotekun, to convoke a joint security meeting of all commanders in the South-West to commence joint operations in the region immediately.”



