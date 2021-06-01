News From Africa

Africa: Africa Has Another Unicorn As Chipper Cash Raises $100m Series C Led By Svb Capital

By
0
Views: Visits 2

Fintech in Africa is a goldmine. Investors are betting big on startups offering a plethora of services from payments and lending to neobanks, remittances and cross-border transfers, and rightfully so. Each of these services solves unique sets of challenges. For cross-border payments, it’s the outrageous rates and regulatory hassles involved with completing transactions from one African country to another.

Chipper Cash, a three-year-old startup that facilitates cross-border payment across Africa, has closed a $100 million Series C round to introduce more products and grow its team.

South East governors meet over recent attacks in the region

Previous article

Messi Negotiations ‘going Well’, Says Barcelona President

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News From Africa