Benin and Zambia had a thrilling 2-2 draw in a friendly match on Tuesday at Mathieu Kérékou Stadium in Cotonou.

Benin took the lead after 13 minutes when Cebio Soukou opened the scoring, making the best of Jodel Dossou pass. Zambia reacted immediately to find the equalizer via Rodgers Kola five minutes later.

The hosts Benin had the most of possession but could not break Zambia’s solid defense. And it was Zambia who took the lead in the first half’s injury time through Mwape Tanda, as the first half ended with the Chipolopolo leading 2-1.

Benin returned from the break with more pressure, while Zambia defended well and relied on counter attacks. The equalizer eventually came 12 minutes from full time when French based defender Yohan Roche scored his first international goal for the Squirrels of Benin.

Benin were preparing for their decisive game, when coach Michel Dussuyer side will fly to Sierra Leone to face the hosts in the final match day of qualifiers’ Group L of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, scheduled next week in Freetown.

