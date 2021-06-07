News From Africa

Africa: Continent Exceeds 4.9 Million Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19

Cape Town — As of June 7, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,919,397 while over 24,569,665 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 132,300 and 4,402,599 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases – 1,696,564 – and  56,974 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (521,426), Tunisia (355,732), Ethiopia (272,914), Egypt (267,972), Libya (187,281) and Kenya (172,491).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

