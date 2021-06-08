At the time of this report, DRC, Madagascar, Nigeria, Senegal had arrived meanwhile Angola, Congo and Tunisia, were expected in the evening of yesterday June 6, 2021.

The Women Handball Africa Cup of Nations is at the corner and foreign teams as well as delegations are progressively converging on the nation’s political capital, Yaounde. This is the case of Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo squads who reportedly arrived Cameroon on June 2 and 3, 2021 respectively. DRC, at the time of this report, was said to be residing at the YAAHOT hotel in Yaounde meanwhile Madagascar was equally reported to be lodging at a private residence in Yaounde. It is said that they will be moved to the Mont Febe Hotel where they will sojourn during the competition. Nigeria arrived on Saturday June 5, 2021 at the Douala International Airport and moved to Yaounde. They were as well said to be lodging in YAAHOT Hotel before they will be moved to Mont Febe where according to sources, all the teams, except the national team of Cameroon which is lodged at Hotel Azur, will sojourn. Senegal arrived at the early hours of yesterday Sunday June 6, 2021 at the Douala International Airport. Kenya which was expected in Cameroon on June 5, 2021 unfortunately did not show up. Sources say they missed their flight and their next date of arrival is yet to be announced. It is clear that the opponents of Cameroon in Group B that is DRC and Nigeria except Kenya are around. Kenya, it should be recalled, plays the opening game against Cameroon on June 8, 2021.

According to the flight plan of the teams, Congo was expected to land yesterday evening at the Douala international airport meanwhile Angola was expected same day in Yaounde at 9: 35 p.m. Tunisia was as well expected yesterday in Yaounde at around 11:20 p.m. Cape Verde and Guinea, according to the flight calendar, are expected, today, June 7, 2021 in Yaounde. It was however reported that Cape Verde could be in Cameroon in the late ours of yesterday, June 6, 2021. As for officials, we gathered that a delegation from the African Handball Confederation led by its President, Aremou Mansourou were already on Cameroonian soil and bracing up for the event.

