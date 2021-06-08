The group of seven most powerful countries last week reached a landmark agreement that there is need to establish a global tax on multinational businesses such as Google, Apple and Amazon, on their operations globally.

These discussions have been on the table for several years, and will see these companies, including Facebook, paying more tax.

The group, made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States – agreed to back a minimum global corporate rate of at least 15% and for companies to pay more tax in the markets where they sell goods and services.

It’s a step that could raise hundreds of billions of dollars to help countries cope with the aftermath of the past year’s economic turmoil.

These rich nations have struggled for years to agree a way to raise more revenue from large multinationals, which often book profits in countries where they pay little or no tax.

