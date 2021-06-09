Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Ahead of summit, more than 100 economists call on G7 countries to commit to shift their finance out of all fossil fuels this year, to enable a green pandemic recovery

On June 11-13, world leaders will gather at the G7 summit. There, they plan to adopt an agenda to “build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future”. We, the undersigned economists, believe that this means decisively shifting finance out of fossil fuels, and into clean alternatives worldwide. We welcome the decision taken last month by G7 environment ministers to end international finance to coal-fired power in 2021. We call on G7 leaders to go further and shift their finance out of all fossil fuels in 2021.

According to the IEA’s recent Net Zero scenario, which gives a 50% chance to limit global warming to 1.5°C, “there is no need for investments in new fossil fuel supply beyond 2021”. This applies not only to coal, but also oil and gas. Research co-authored by the UN Environment Programme shows that oil and gas production needs to decline by about 4% and 3% respectively every year between 2020 and 2030. Even if coal were phased-out overnight, the emissions from oil and gas fields already under development would push the world beyond 1.5°C, into catastrophic climate change. Due to carbon lock-in and path dependency, further investments in oil and gas would undermine achievement of the Paris Agreement’s goals.

Continued investments in fossil fuel infrastructure create increased risks of stranded assets, unfunded clean-up, job cuts, and shortfalls in government revenue, as competition with cheaper and cleaner alternatives grows and demand for fossil fuels declines. Renewables are becoming the cheapest energy source in most parts of the world. Since 2015, solar power has become the cheapest form of electricity in history and the cost of electric vehicle batteries has more than halved. A report last year showed that green recovery packages would create more jobs, deliver higher short-term returns per dollar spent and lead to increased long-term cost savings, by comparison with traditional fiscal stimulus.

As G7 members inject historic levels of public money into the economy in response to Covid-19, they can take advantage of the tremendous investment opportunities in clean energy and promote a just and equitable transition away from all fossil fuels. We urge G7 leaders to take this opportunity.

Yet, between 2017 and 2019, the G7 still provided $86 billion in public finance for fossil fuels, of which 88% went to oil and gas. This is more than three times their support for clean energy over the same period. Canada, Japan, and the United States were the largest, providing $32 billion, $30 billion, and $9 billion, respectively, in public finance for fossil fuels. Japan’s resistance to limiting fossil fuels weakened last month’s G7 environment ministers’ statement. While G7 members eventually agreed to end coal finance by the end of 2021, this deadline should also apply to oil and gas.

The UK has already taken important steps on ending not just coal, but also oil and gas finance. In March, it adopted a new policy that put an immediate halt to new finance for fossil fuel projects overseas. It is the first major economy to take this step. As this year’s G7 and COP26 host, the UK is in a unique position to live up to its commitment to turn this individual policy into a collective one.

The urgency of the climate crisis requires that 2021 be a turning point to end investments into fossil fuels. This presents G7 members with both a clear task and an opportunity. Ending new fossil fuel finance will free up billions a year to invest in clean energy, just transition measures and increased support for the clean energy transition in low- and middle-income countries. This will in turn help create the jobs needed to build the greener and more prosperous economy the G7 strives for.

Full list of signatories:

