US President Joe Biden, after the disastrous administration of Donald Trump, comes to the G7 gathering with a message that speaks about the ‘Coalition of Democracy’. This is the company South Africa keeps. Not bad, wouldn’t you say?

“As I was going to St Ives, I met a man with seven wives” (G7?)… No, this is no time for riddles and/or rhymes. As President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation prepare to jet off to Carbis Bay to honour the invitation of the G7, we must ask: Why did we make it on to the invitation list? After all, if domestic sentiments are anything to go by, South Africa is surely not worthy of such an invitation. The economy is in tatters, unemployment levels are through the roof and inequality has widened since the advent of democracy. So, why does UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson think it necessary to invite South Africa to this all-important Group of Seven gathering?

Well, others that made it to the list are South Korea, Australia and India, and we can safely assume that from an international relations and geopolitical point of view, these are all seen as pivot states. Pivot in the sense of strategic…

