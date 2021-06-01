The African Energy Commission (AFREC) in collaboration with the Flemish Institute for Technological Research (VITO) hosted two virtual kick-off meetings to launch the activities of the of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Support Center in Uganda and Malawi. The launch of the project took place on 15th April 2021 in Uganda and 26th May 2021 in Malawi respectively.

The NDC Support Center is an initiative of AFREC and VITO has been established in AFREC to create an African Knowledge Center for NDC to enhance the capacities of African countries to produce and update their own NDC and sustainably increase the capacity of African countries by improving their National Energy Information Systems. The centres also aim to enhance countries competencies on energy and climate modelling, so they are able to prepare climate communications and NDC governance processes. Technical demonstration projects aimed at improving energy efficiency and supporting renewable energy initiatives will also be applied.

On the onset, the project will be implemented as a pilot for a period of 2.5 years in three selected African countries represent diversified geographical regions of the continent namely Morocco, Uganda and Malawi, with the aim to extend it to other African countries.

In her address, H.E. Mrs Kitutu Kimono Mary Goretti, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development of the Republic of Uganda expressed her gratitude from all partners’ endeavor to launch the pilot project and highlighted that Uganda is privileged to be nominated as an initial beneficiary country for this important intervention. “Uganda gives its full support strongly implement this project so that it comes to fruition, she stressed.

Honourable Newton Kambala, Minister of Energy who also spoke during the launch of the project in Malawi, stated that he is grateful that Malawi has been selected for the initiative of the NDC Support Center. He underlined that data collection, processing and dissemination is one of the key challenges which will be addressed through the Center and that energy statistics and modelling capabilities will be enhanced, an important action which is vital for determining the country’s GHG emissions. He expressed the commitment and readiness of the Government of Malawi to work with AFREC and the NDC Support Center partners.

AFREC and its partners, VITO and CO2Logic, expressed their commitment to contribute to sustainable solution to Africa’s energy sector through this project to improve energy efficiency, facilitate energy transitions and combat for climate change challenges in Africa. They also expressed gratitude for the trust of the Government of Flanders to grant support through their international climate finance to implement this project in collaboration with local partners and African Member State countries, even more so, recognition to ensure a strong continuation of the partnership for building ‘the Africa we Want’.

The NDC Support Centre will be established with the financial support from the Government of Flanders (Belgium) through the Flemish Institute for Technological Research (VITO). The NDC Support Center is also benefiting from technical support from CO2Logic, a carbon and environmental consultancy company, which is part of the implementing consortium together with AFREC and VITO.

About NDCs

NDCs are national climate plans highlighting climate actions, including climate related targets, policies and measures governments aims to implement in response to climate change and as a contribution to global climate action. Central to the NDCs is the concept of national determination.

The Paris Agreement requires each country to prepare, communicate and maintain successive nationally determined contributions (NDCs) that it intends to achieve. Governments pursues domestic mitigation measures, with the aim of achieving the objectives of such contributions. These climate actions determine whether the world achieves the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement and to reach global peaking of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as soon as possible.

About the African Energy Commission

The African Energy Commission (AFREC) is a specialized agency of the African Union, mandated to implement African energy programmes by coordinating, harmonising, protect, conserve, develop, promote rational exploitation, commercialization and integration of energy resources for all AU Member states.

AFREC functions ensures that its work responds to the future development and transformation of the African energy sector, by mapping out energy development, encouraging research, providing technical and capacity building, mobilise resources and establish necessary mechanisms related to exploitation and utilisation.

AFREC is also entrusted with the responsibility to design, create and set up the continental energy database, and facilitate rapid dissemination of information among AU member states, Regional Economic communities in Africa, investors amongst others.

About VitoVITO

A leading European independent research and technology organization in the areas of clean tech and sustainable development. VITO works projects related to sustainable energy, climate planning, agriculture, materials management and land use.

About CO2Logic

CO2Llogic is a carbon and environmental consultancy company, providing services to private and public institution in calculating, reducing and offsetting their carbon emissions.

