After having the scheduled first two rounds of African Qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 postponed till next September, Burkina Faso will make use of the international June window to play two friendly games against Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco.

The Stallions will face Cote d’Ivoire on 5 June at the Ebimpé Stadium in Abidjan, before facing Morocco in Rabat on 12 June. For these games, coach Kamou Malo recalled 33 players to his squad, led by team captain Charles Kabore, goalkeeper Herve Koffi, brothers Alain and Bertrand Traore and defenders

The squad included new faces like defender Yacouba Nasser Djiga of local side Vitesse FC, after the youngster was a part of the U-20 team that qualified for the Total U-20 AFCON in Mauritania last February. Other debutants include Gustavo Sangaré from Queville Rouen Métropole in France, Dramane Salou from Pyumik FC of Armenia, Yacouba Sogné from Tanzania’s Young Africans, and Arnaud Sibiri Sanou from Coton Sport de Garoua in Cameroon.

Malo explained his choices by the fact that when he arrived at the head of the national team in 2019, the vision was to bring together the team. He said these two friendly matches will be a good opportunity for him to test these young players.

The friendly against neighbors and rivals Cote d’Ivoire is so important according to Malo. “It’s a friendly game even if the opponents are Côte d’Ivoire. They are our friends, and we have a strong community there,” Malo told CAFOnline.com. “We want to win for sure, but on the game day we will see what happens.”

Captain Charles Kaboré echoed his coach that this remains a friendly match even, though he hopes both sides will benefit from the well-being of existing rivalry. “Two quality teams that will face off, what’s relevant for me and my teammates is that we will play hard to have a good result as if it were an official match”, he said.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Hervé Kouakou Koffi (Royal Excel Mouscron / Belgium); Babayouré Aboubacar Sawadogo (Railway Club of Kadiogo); Soufiane Farid Ouédraogo (Union Sportive des Forces Armées); Ben Idriss Traoré (AS SONABEL)

Defenders: Issoufou Dayo (RS Berkane / Morocco); Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen / Germany); Yacouba Nasser Djiga (Vitesse FC); Yacouba Coulibaly (FC Cartagena / Spain); Issa Kaboré (Malines / Belgium); Soumaïla Ouattara (Raja Casablanca / Morocco); Hermann Nikiéma (SALITAS FC); Patrick Malo (Hassania Agadir / Morocco); Zagré Ben Aziz (Guimares / Portugal)

Midfielders: Charles Kaboré (Dinamo Moscow / Russia); Gustavo Sangaré (Quevilly Rouen / France); Dramane Nikiéma (Horoya AC / Guinea); Dramane Salou (Pyunik / Armenia); Abdou Razack Traoré (Giresunspor / Turkey); Bertrand Isidore Traoré (Aston Villa / England); Ismahila Ouédraogo (AS Douanes); Saidou Simporé (Al Masry / Egypt); Sanou Sibiri Arnaud (Coton Sport / Cameroon)

Forwards: Alain Sibiri Traoré (RS Berkane / Morocco); Cyrille Barros Bayala (AC Ajaccio / France); Eric Traoré (Pyramids FC / Egypt); Zakaria Sanogo (FC Ararat / Armenia); Franck Lassina Traoré (Ajax / Netherlands); Mohamed Konaté (FC Khimk / Russia); Mohamed Lamine Ouattara (AS SONABEL); Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba (Standard Liège / Belgium); Hassan Bandé (NK-Istra / Croatia); Bassirou Compaoré (Club Africain / Tunisia); Yacouba Songné (Young Africans / Tanzania)