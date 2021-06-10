Nigeria’s coach Gernot Rohr is already looking forward to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September, after completing two friendly matches against Cameroon at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Vienna, Austria.

On Tuesday, both continental arch-rivals played out a goalless draw in what was an energy-sapping encounter with no quarter given. Earlier last Friday, the Indomitable Lions claimed a 1-0 win over the Super Eagles with a spectacular goal from Fulham midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa behind goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Yet Rohr, who drafted some new faces to the Nigerian side after late withdrawals by some established stars, was in buoyant mood at the end of the double-header against Cameroon in Vienna.

“We had some difficulties today and started with Valentine Ozornwafor in the defence and ended with Simon Moses (a winger) at the left back position; but I’m happy we did not concede any goal,” explained the German coach.

Rohr underlined the importance of the friendly ties with Cameroon, adding it was a good opportunity to assess what qualities other players can bring into the Super Eagles’ squad.

“It is not easy when you are missing the qualities of players like Osimhen, Chukwueze, Aribo and the rest, but it was good we came and worked together in the last 10 days; though we didn’t score any goal against Cameroon, the fruits of our work will come in September,” Rohr reiterated. “I think we would be ready in September for our World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.”

Rohr who has overseen Nigeria since 2016, led the Super Eagles to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they won bronze.

He has also qualified the Super Eagles for the forthcoming 2021 TotalEnergies AFCON, to be held next year in Cameroon, and would be the first to qualify the Super Eagles for a successive FIFA World Cups should he guide his wards safely to Qatar 2022.

