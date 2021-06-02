Tunisian National team head coach Mondher Kebaier revealed a 29-man squad for the upcoming friendly matches.

Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri was one of the most remarkable inclusions to the Carthage Eagles, after he opted to represent Tunisia alongside Arsenal’s Omar Rekik.

Tunisia has three friendly matches scheduled in June. They will face DR Congo on 5 June, followed by neighbours Algeria on June 11th, before facing Mali on June 15th. All three matches will be played on home turf, at Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades, Tunis.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Esperance), Atef Dkhili (Club Africain), Moez Ben Chrifia (Esperance), Moez Hassen (Stade Brest 29, France).

Defenders: Wajdi Kechrida (Etoile du Sahel), Montassar Talbi (C. Rizespor, Turkey), Yassine Meriah (C. Rizespor, Turkey), Oussama Haddadi (Kasımpaşa S.K, Turkey), Dylan Bronn (FC Metz, France), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly SC, Egypt), Omar Rekik (Arsenal, England), Ali Abdi (Paris FC, France), Mohamed Dräger (Olympiacos, Greece), Adem Bellamine (Jönköping, Sweden)

Midfielders: Seifeddine Khaoui (Olympique de Marseille, France), Ferjani Sassi (Zamalek SC, Egypt), Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United, England), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane(Esperance), Ellyes Skhiri(FC Köln, Germany), Naim Sliti(Ettifaq FC, Saudi Arabia), Hamza Rafia(Juventus FC, Italy), Anis Ben Slimane (Brøndby IF, Denmark), Aissa Laidouni (Ferncvàrosi TC, Hungary)

Attackers: Youssef Msakni(Al Arabi SC, Qatar), Wahbi Khazri( AS Saint Étienne, France), Saifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek SC, Egypt), Issam Jebali (Odense BK, Denmark), Sebastian Tounekti (Bodø, Norway), Ali Youssef (BK Häcken, Sweden)