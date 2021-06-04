Among the crop of diaspora Nigerians broadening the scope of afro-fusion, Töme stands out. With her intuitive melodies and searing lyricism, she mixes the best of both worlds for music that speaks to the experience of being Nigerian without being within the geographical confines of the country. Töme’s 2020 album, Bigger Than 4 Walls, pulsated with genteel sashays and calming influences that segued, at times, into a warm party feel.

Still hoisting the flag of Nigeria while interrogating her place in the world as a French-Canadian, Töme’s latest song, “Nana,” blends afrobeats’ tonality with the poignant lyricism of the indie-folk music of her childhood, creating an eclectic brand of music that’s at once roomy and relatable.

Hear her: “I think it’s safe to say that when it comes to boys/men and relationships…you need to make sure you know what YOU want and if they don’t like it, well…you can’t hear’ em”.

The first song from a forthcoming project, “Nana” signals Töme operating in a pocket of sound that’s fundamentally attuned to her unique strengths. She makes a tribute to her individualism over an ebbing instrumental, packing in lyrical choices that urge her to move on despite what might be happening in her life at the moment.

