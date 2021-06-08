Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar MalamiBy Emmanuel OkogbaAttorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has restated his stand on the ban of micro-blogging site, Twitter by deactivating his account.

Malami had on Saturday ordered the prosecution of Nigerians defying the federal government’s ban on Twitter as a result of the platform’s deletion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet.

Sharing a screenshot of his deactivated account on Facebook, Malami wrote, “My Twitter Account Deactivated”.

ALSO READ:

Twitter ban: Be ready to build thousands of prisons for “erring” Nigerians, Ozekhome tells MalamiMalami ordered the prosecution of those defying the ban even though he didn’t state the law that was being violated. According to him, those defying the ban will know the law they’re violating when charged to court.

The Federal Government banned the use of Twitter in the country for what it described as “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the nation’s corporate existence”.

Vanguard reports that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in the country.

The Nigeria National Broadcasting Commission as part of implementing the directive has also asked all broadcast stations to suspend usage of their Twitter accounts with immediate effect.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...