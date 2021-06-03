…Says he doesn’t operate on social media platforms

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Noble Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has disowned a fake WhatsApp platform created on his name to propagate the agitation for Yoruba state.

The Noble Laureate said that he doesn’t participate in any media social platforms like the whatsapp, Facebook, Blog, Tweet et cetera, stressing that he uses the print media to pass across any information he wants to send to the public.

The world acclaimed literary giant in a statement issued by Abiola Owoaje in a statement titled, “Circulation of misinformation associating Professor Wole Soyinka with the agitation for a Yoruba State”, told the public to ignore the utterances of those he described as contemptible interlopers that lack the courage of their conviction and thus resorted to Identity theft to further their views.

The statement read: “Once again, he (Soyinka) requests the public to ignore the utterances of those contemptible interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and thus take to Identity Theft for the furtherance of their views.

“For a start, Wole Soyinka does not participate in Facebook, Tweet, Blog, WhatsApp or other offerings of the Social Media. Any views that he wishes to express on national and other issues routinely go through the print media.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...