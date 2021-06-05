farmersDr Iliyasu Gital, an Agronomist, has urged farmers not to panic over the prolonged dry spell experienced in Bauchi state.

Gital, who is also the special Adviser on Agriculture to Gov. Bala Mohammed, gave the advice in an interview with (NAN) on Friday, in Bauchi.

He pointed out that farmers should dispel the growing concern over the late arrival of rainfall, saying that the dry spell was as a result of climate change and the recurring phenomenon of global warming.

“Even meteorologists have predicted that Bauchi will have a dry spell prior to the commencement of 2021 rainfall.

“It is normal for the Agronomist and famers to appreciate the climate change ordained by God.

“I wish to appeal to farmers to take things as they come, and use their knowledge of farming to prepare for the season,” he said.

He called on farmers to appreciate the need to plant early and also patronise agricultural agencies for the required seeds and their expertise.

Gital urged farmers to plant only seeds that would mature between 3-4 months, before the cessation of rainfall.

