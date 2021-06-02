Christopher Dega, a senior special assistant on security to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, has been shot dead.

Dega, a retired police officer, was killed in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Ortom’s spokesman Terver Akase confirmed.

Before his retirement from the police, Dega had served as commissioner of police in Borno and Edo states.

Dega’s killing occurred few days after the murder of a former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak.

Gulak, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was shot dead on Saturday night by some gunmen in Owerri, Imo State.

Imo State governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has described the killing of his friend and political ally Ahmed Gulak as a “clear case of political assassination”.

Imo State Police Command on Sunday night claimed four persons who participated in the murder of Ahmed Gulak have been killed dead in a shoot-out at Aboh-Mbaise.

Gulak was killed on his way to the airport in Owerri, where he was going to catch a flight to Abuja.

Imo State Police Command spokesmen Bala EIkana said the driver of the late Gulak identified the dead bodies as those of the men who assassinated the late politician.

“Eyewitnesses account, especially the account given by the driver of the vehicle that was conveying Ahmed Gulak to the Airport before the attack, gave a vivid description of the assailants and the vehicles they used in carrying out the attack,” Elkana said.





