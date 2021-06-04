Dr. Ayoola Olalekan Ajasa, a renowned media practitioner and an academic has been appointed as the pioneer Provost of the College of Broadcasting, Abeokuta effective from June 1, 2021.

As the new Provost, Dr. Ajasa will spearhead the management team as the College kick starts academic operations.

Dr. Ajasa holds a Doctorate degree (Ph.D) in Mass Communication from the prestigious Babcock University. He also possesses a MBA in Marketing from Delta State University.

He is a professional member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). His appointment was geared towards his over 25 years of cognate experience in Communication, Media Marketing, and Media Management. He is a seasoned writer, and intellectual motivational speaker.

He has written over six books, many articles and also contributed to reputable local and international academic journals. He has also masterminded and conducted professional conferences and capacity development trainings for several private and public educational institutions in Nigeria.

He shares the vision of the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters’ association of Nigeria (FIBAN) on the creation of the College to be a world-class institution of learning committed to providing educational and professional training in broadcasting.

The College of Broadcasting, Abeokuta (COBAB), an initiative of the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters’ Association of Nigeria (FIBAN) is an affiliate of Crescent University, Abeokuta.

The college offers Diploma and Certificate Programmes in Broadcasting as well as workshops, seminars and special courses that cut across all broadcasting fields. It was registered on the 14th of February, 2018 and is situated at Glass House, Opako, Adigbe, Abeokuta, Ogun State Nigeria.





