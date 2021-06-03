BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Prominent Ijaw leader and activist High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei has said some of those calling for appointment of a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, were the same persons that had allegedly failed to executive projects awarded them for Ijaw communities by the commission.

Addressing the media in Warri, Delta state, Gbeneyei who is also the Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha kingdom dn Osunminigbeke-Tamara Asain (Whale and Independence of the sea) said he was not against constitution of a board for the commission, adding that he was only worried that the same persons that had allegedly abandoned projects in their areas were among those agitating for a substantive board .

Continuing, he drummed up support for the election of distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as governor of Delta state come 2023 .

His words, : “The constitution of the long awaited NDDC Board and the Management has attracted logical uproar across the Niger Delta particularly from my Delta State. Well, the notion of calling and appealing to Mr. President to appoint the NDDC team that would enjoy the constitutional backup is a sound clarion call. But my concern is, who are those making such calls? Is it not the merger of our insouciant politicians and selfish boys from the Niger Delta creeks? There are a lot of projects awarded for these cynical politicians from the so called NDDC, but left uncompleted by these people. Today, they are launching some provocative and unguided statements on Mr. President to constitute the board, else they would cripple the economy. This is too annoying and highly berserk. “

“The inputs of NDDC if it were completely utilized and commissioned, would have influenced many private sector experts to establish or relocate their corporate headquarters to the region. There are a lot of NDDC completed projects on paper, but when you get to their physical sites, you would see a different thing. For instance, the *Warri to Ogulagha road, Bomadi- Ayakoromo road, Tuomo Skills Acquisition Center, Bomadi- Ojobo road, Ojobo back road, Kurutie- Oporoza road, Burutu back sand filling, Torugbene back sand filling project amongst others are at the mess of these iniquitous leaders. These are contracts awarded to our people, but they abandoned them and eluded with the contracts values. Today, some of these unpatriotic citizens are fueling to cripple the nation’s economy using some former militant front liners.”

“The natural and mineral resources in the Niger Delta do not belong to one man, but everyone. Let no one claim that he or she is the chief owner of such resources. That time has gone. No amount of threats or infusion of trepidation in any average Nigerian or the present federal government would work this time around. We all know ourselves. “

“The whole region of Niger Delta is being impoverished by our own sons and daughters. The NDDC abandoned projects are there to certify this existential reality. They are the principal looters of the NDDC. Today, some of these chief looters are warming up to contest for governorship in Delta State to enable them continue with their looting. It is a big shame that some of our brainwashed youths and adults are queuing behind these idiotic political squanderers. Stop warning or giving unnecessary ultimatum to federal government. If anything happens to our pipelines, we would hold all of you responsible. We know all your selfish aims to ensuring the constitution of the board.”

“ I am not against the inauguration of the board. But let only persons with clean hands make such calls or protests. Imagine, a man who has been a Senator or House of Representatives member for more than 21 years, looting the NDDC because they were controlling the NDDC in their respective chambers, without having the clear conscience, but today thinking of coming to rule Delta State. It would not work this time around. This is the time for every Ijaw to decide and protect his or her vote to stop this mess. “

“The extent of underdevelopment is a well pronounced deal perfected by our own leaders from our region. It is not a third party intervention. I am fully against the recent Communique signed by the sons and daughters of Delta State Ijaws held on Saturday May 22, 2021 on the Delta State gubernatorial election 2023. In the said Communique published on Vanguard, Monday, May 24, 2021 ( page 21); observation number 4 which stated in quote ” However, despite the human and economic contributions of the Ijaws to the sustenance of the State, our communities do not have commensurate infrastructural development”. This Communique has plainly unfolded the incompetence of our leaders in terms of effective representation in term of development. “

“This statement to me is an act of self indictment and lampoon in the highest order. Who would have developed the Ijaw communities? Are they not our sons and daughters in the Senate, House of Representative, State Executive Council, State House etc? It is highly ironical when I read that communique sponsored by these sleeping representatives all in the name to become our next governor. Had the Isokos ever produced Governor or Deputy Governors before they have two State Universities campuses? A set of errands sent from caves to confound the region in unprogressive spread of democracy in the region. It is so cynical.

Thus, in Delta 2023, we need an enigmatic political figure to liberate us from this curse. His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege is that perfect and relative model that can do this great job for us as Deltans or as Ijaw people, not this cabal who has enslaved the Delta State Ijaw since 1999 or known as tools for embezzling the NDDC. Delta State is not owned by one man or woman from any creek of the Ijaw land. Delta 2023 will uphold this truth.”

“We all know the creeks. If you have the courage to shut down the Economy, do not hide this time around. Come out boldly, and never hide behind the innocent youths, from the creeks. We are ready to expose anyone who dares it because of their selfish interest or to promote their wicked Ijaw brothers who want to become the next governor in the State. We are aware of all your gimmicks.”

“It is my sincere supplication to Mr. President to appoint or constitute a board and a Management team of competent technocrats to oversee the NDDC on the basis of equity and the rotational template to ensure that it would not fall into the hands of power brokers of the People’s Democratic Party, the wicked leaders and the selfish boys from the creeks, after the scientific forensic Audit has successfully carried out. By the virtue of the rotational guide, I humbly appeal to Mr. President to kindly employ his listening leadership to consider what Delta State stand to gain in the appointment of the Board and the Management team.”

“Once again, I humbly seek to draw Mr. President’s attention to the known fact that Delta State has been marginalized in the area of the substantive Board and the Management team appointments in the former administrations. Thus, I use this medium to appeal to you to correct this imbalance, as you have been known the first Nigerian President who believes in positive change and equity.”

Like this: Like Loading...