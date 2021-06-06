lts a personal loss to us in OndoDeath is a rude shock — MonarchMonarch, kinsmen, youths, hometown mournDayo Johnson – AkureOndo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the Christendom has lost a giant in the death of Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua.

Akeredolu said the renowned man of God was a blessing to humanity and a great Ambassador of the Sunshine State whose Ministry was noted for charity.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde in Akure, Ondo state.

The statement said that “Undoubtedly, Pastor Joshua’s demise came as a rude shock. The pains are not mere emotional flashes; they are indeed piercing.

“Pastor Joshua was committed to giving and was more often, inexorably imbued with calmness while lifting the downtrodden.

“As a televangelist, he did not just win souls for Christ, he was passionate about changing lives.

“He demonstrated timelessly, an alluring service to humanity and compassion by assisting not only his home local government, Akoko North West. Other adjoining local governments in Akoko land benefitted from his large heart of benevolence.

“Of significant note too, Pastor Joshua never hesitated to assist in whatever manner the Ondo State Government desired such.

“To us in Ondo State, we consider this a personal loss. He was a pride to the Sunshine State.

“Not only Africa is hit hard; this is a great global knock as his Pastor TB Joshua’s ministry attracted an immeasurable foreign followership. Christendom has lost a giant.

“The reality of the finality of death, truly hurts the heart. But for TB Joshua, he had played his own part of the endless life orchestra; he has departed.

We must take solace in his good deeds he while here. He is now a Heaven’s gain.

The people have lost a committed giver. We shall continue to remember his contributions to the development of our State.”.

While commiserating with the immediate family, the entire membership of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Governor Akeredolu expresses his heart-felt condolences to the Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun and the entire community over the loss of a great son of the soil.

The Governor prayed to ” God to grant the late man of God an eternal rest in His bosom and comfort grieving family members, friends and associates.

Monarch, kinsmen, hometown in mourning mood

Arigidi Akoko, in Ondo state, the home town of the founder, Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B Joshua In Akoko Northwest area of Ondo State was in mourning mood yestetday as residents of the town continue to express shock over the sudden death of the televangelist whom they described as a great philanthropist.

Residents of the agrarian community were seen in groups discussing the tragedy that had befallen the ancient town.

They trooped to the Palace of Zaki of Arigidi, Oba Yisa Olanipekun to commiserate with the monarch who is a close friend of the deceased.

The traditional ruler of Arigidi Akoko, in Ondo Oba Yisa Olanipekun and the chief Imam of Arigidi Akoko, Alhaji Salisu Musa have described the death of TB Joshua as a monumental loss and a rude shock.

They told vanguard in an interview on telephone that it was unexpected since he was not indisposed.

Oba Olanipekun noted that the late prophet attracted many development projects to the town.

He identified such projects to include ongoing multi million naira Church pavilion, construction of roads, provision of patrol vehicles for police in Arigidi Akoko among others.

Akoko youths mourn, mandates all flags to be at half mast

Youths across the four local governments in Akoko area of Ondo state under the platform of Akoko Youth Forum have expressed shock over the death of Prophet Temitope Joshua.

In a statement signed by the President of the Forum, Ife Ajibuwa, the youths described the SCOAN Founder as “philanthropist, mentor and a true son of Akoko land”.

They mandated that all flags across the four local governments in Akoko should be at half mast for the next 24 hours while youths are expected to put on black cloths to mourn the prophet.

The statement reads “With a saddened heart, we announce the tragedic demise of our beloved father, philanthropist, mentor and a true son of Akoko land, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.

“This is a great lost to Akoko nation, Nigeria, and the world at large.

“It is on this note that the Akoko Youth Forum hereby mandates that all flags in Akoko land should be half mast for the next 24hrs in order to serve as a symbol of honour to our beloved father.

“In addition. All the youths in Akoko land should put on black clothes or tie a black scarf on their wrists or any part of their body as a symbol of mourning our father and son who just slept in the Lord.

“It is so painful to say goodbye. May God rest him in perfect peace.”

Afenifere Secretary General mourns

The Secretary General of the pan Yoruba aocio political group, Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseni has described TB Joshua as Christ General, philanthropist extraordinaire.

Ebiseni said “he was an undisputed General. He demonstrated, in His service, an unparalleled fulfillment of Christ’s admonition on the welfare of His flock.

“lndeed, to the least of mankind, across nations, nationalities and creeds, when they were hungry, Joshua, you gave them food, in thirst, you (gave them drink, to you none was a stranger, to the naked, you were their clothes, the sick testified of your spiritual healing and demonstrated your succour and the prisoner said of your comforting visit.

“Though, not one of your congregation, as you visited nations and the world stood still in awe of your presence, in every corner of the hemisphere, I, like millions of your compatriots, were relieved that you were among the very scarce but most eloquent testimony that all about Nigeria is not negative.

“You were more than a member of our Ondo State community, of whom we were very pleased and proud; you were more than a Nigerian with which you were identified internationally; were a God’s gift to humanity.

“Like your biblical namesake, you saw victory and progress that neither the walls of Jericho nor the children of Anak, not even your initial modest exposure to western education, could deter.

“We are consoled that He that gave you to us, knows best for your recall. We trust that you will ask that He sends us another Joshua.

