The wife of Ondo State governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, on Friday, assured youth corps members posted to the state of an enabling atmosphere to engender small and medium scale entrepreneurs to flourish.

Anyawu-Akeredolu gave the assurance at the closing of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) of 2021, Batch A Stream 2 Orientation Course at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Permanent Orientation Camp in Ikare-Akoko.

The governor’s wife, who said the skills learnt at the SAED programme could be used to establish fruitful and legal businesses in the state, stressed the need for an enabling atmosphere for the skills to thrive.

She also said the skills would make the corps members self-reliant, especially after completion of their service year.

According to her, the SAED programme aims at churning out job creators rather than job seekers, “and it is the way to go”.

“It is time we tell ourselves the naked truth. Government alone cannot tackle the problem of unemployment facing this country.

“No government has ever single-handedly, without the efforts and collaborations of well-meaning citizens, successfully tackle the challenges of job creation.

“It is this realisation that inspired me to come up with the BEMORE empowered initiative, a programme training 1000 girls in solar energy, ICT and other 21st century skills.

“Testimonies of their exploits abound. We are already gearing up for this year’s edition. My dream is to reposition the young ones, especially the girl child, for the challenges ahead,” she said.

Earlier, the Ondo State Coordinator, NYSC, Mrs Victoria Ani, had said that the Batch A stream 2 Corp members, comprising 1,593 members, exhibited a high sense of discipline, hard work and dedication.

Ani explained that the youth corps members participated in drills, lectures and skill acquisition training in realisation of the limited vacancies for paid employment.

“The management of NYSC in 2012 introduced the SAED programme, and corps members are now expected to undergo this training during and after the orientation course.

“Many, who have passed through this since the inception of the programme, have beautiful stories to tell,” she said.

Speaking with newsmen, Peculiar Udoh, from Benue, a Batch A stream 2 corps member, lauded the NYSC for introducing the programme.

She said that the skill of food processing she learnt at the camp would serve as a source of income for her after the orientation camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other skills learnt included event management, making of bags, shoes, and accessories, painting and arts, and tie and dye.

