Israel Kristilere

Text: Acts 17:30-31

Religious leaders, who because of brown envelopes have failed to speak truth to power, must repent. General Overseers, who look the other way instead of speaking the truth, must repent. All men, no exception and that include you and I must repent. We all must repent.

Conclusion

The call to repent is a call to all. It is a call to the man of the house and the madam of the house. It is a call to the children in the house and the servants in the house. I recently read of a story of a houseboy, called Olu, who formed the habit of drinking his boss’ wine and then added water to cover up.​ ​His boss became suspicious and decided to buy a wine that changes colour if water is added. As usual, Olu drank the new wine and topped it up with water. ​Unfortunately for him, the wine changed colour.

When the boss came back home and noticed the change in colour, he told his wife about it.​ ​Olu knew he was in trouble and decided to stay in the kitchen. The boss, standing beside his wife at the bar shouted, “Olu!!! Olu answered, “Yes, Sir! “The Boss asked, “Who drank the wine?”​ Olu didn’t respond. The boss asked again, still no answer. Then the boss went to the kitchen to confront him.​ “Are you insane or what? When I called you, you said, ‘Yes Sir’, but when I asked you a question, you didn’t answer me!” “Hmmm Oga, when you are in the kitchen, you don’t hear anything except your name,” Olu answered. “Let’s try it.

Okay, go to the bar and stand beside madam, while I will stay in the kitchen. Then call me and then ask me any question,” ​The Boss suggested. Olu shouted, “Boss!”​ The Boss answered, “Yes!” Olu then asked, “Who goes into the maid’s bedroom when madam isn’t around?” Boss didn’t answer. Olu asked again, but the Boss kept quiet. The boss came out from the kitchen shouting, “Wonders shall never end. Olu it’s true. When one’s in the kitchen, one doesn’t hear anything except one’s name.”

The wife interrupted, “that’s not true. It’s a lie.” ​Without argument, Olu asked if she’d like to enter the kitchen to be tested and she agreed. Olu then called, “Madam!” Madam answered, “Yes!” Olu asked, “Who is Junior’s biological father? Me or boss?”​ Madam rushed out of the kitchen saying, “This kitchen needs to be checked. I can’t hear anything!”

While the story looks funny, but let us think about our lives and repent of our bad ways and wrongdoings. (Jer. 25:5) The command to repent must be taken seriously, because God has appointed a day of judgment. (Acts 17:31) Let me make it clear for all evildoers and workers of iniquity, judgment day is coming and it is imminent. The only way to escape is through repentance, not prayer, not fasting, not tithing, not service, not generosity, not preaching and not even evangelism. Therefore, repent.

The good news from our passage is that God has overlooked the past, which He described as the time of ignorance. Others may say, ‘you knew what you were doing,’ but God says it was your time of ignorance. No matter what men say, what God says shall stand. Therefore, your past is past; let it pass. Stop presenting it to gather support or build up emotions. The time of ignorance is past. We all must repent. Time of refreshing is coming from the Lord for you and I, for our nation Nigeria and the world at large, if we can only repent (Acts 3:19). Let us heed the divine command to repent. Shalom.

