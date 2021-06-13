Unknown assailants have allegedly killed an American-trained Engineer, Okon Jonathan, in Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

This development was disclosed by a Facebook user, Eyo Eyo, on Saturday, June 12.

According to the post by Eyo, the lifeless body of the Engineer was discovered in his office located along MCC Road, in the Calabar metropolis on Monday, June 7.

It was learned that after Okon failed to return from work on that faithful day, his family raised an alarm.

Phone calls were said to be placed to his line and that of his colleague but no one picked. Unfortunately, he was found apparently strangled to death the next day.

Narrating the incident, the social media user wrote:

“I don’t know what world we are living in nowadays where human lives seem to be nothing to fellow humans.

“The worst are happening these days & insecurities are heightening,but may God Almighty alone help His people. This is a hard tale to tell.

“The humble gentleman in this picture below, an American trained Civil Engineer of high repute who completed his training abroad, in the USA & returned to Nigeria precisely in 1980 where he began his practice until he met his unfortunate untimely death on Monday,07-06-2021.

“He was said to have left his home at No.6 Edibe Edibe Road in Calabar to work at his office named, VCJ Engineering Company, located opposite Millicent Service Station along MCC Road, Calabar on Monday, 7th June 2021 but did not return.

“Several phone calls were placed on his phone & that of his colleague but no one picked.The next day, he was found apparently strangled to death & abandoned in his office.”

The narrator added that has been made at the Police station and investigations are ongoing to find the killers of the engineer.

“A petition has been sent to the Cross River State Police Command & thorough investigations have commenced & 3 prime suspects have been arrested.

“The case was reported to the State Housing Police Division in Calabar & shall hopefully be transferred to the State Police Headquarters. The deceased corpse was retrieved & has been deposited at UCTH Morgue,Calabar.

“The dead, a COFO member, a very close family friend & particularly, a very bosom friend of my late elder brother, late Engineer Efiong A. Eyo, of ExxonMobil is from Oyoku Ibighi, Urue Offong/Oruko LGA,Akwa Ibom State.

I urge the Police authorities in their magnanimity to dig deep into the root of this matter & charge the perpetrators to Court,” Eyo added.

