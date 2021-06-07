Dr Chidozie NwankwoBy Omeiza Ajayi, AbujaA governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress APC in Anambra state, Dr Chidozie Nwankwo has described the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA as no match for the APC ahead of the forthcoming Governorship Election slated for November 6.

This was as he weighed in on the issue of insecurity in the Southeast, particularly in Anambra state, saying with a good leader in the saddle, achieving peace in the state will not be an uphill task.

Dr Nwankwo spoke on Monday in Abuja when he submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to the party’s National Secretariat.

On the question of incumbency, he said; “My reputation in Anambra state having being the head of the biggest market in Onitsha, because Onitsha controls all the elite who are the decision makers in all the 177 communities. I have been a leader in Onitsha main market for 10 years. Within the 10 years of my reign, I brought a change that cannot be erased in 100 years going forward. I have been in the market and our popularity is indescribable. The legacy I left when I was the leader of the main market supersedes any influence APGA has in Anambra state”.

He also said with a good agriculture policy and business model, the wave of insecurity in the zone will be drastically reduced.

“There can’t be absolute peace in Anambra state until a good leader gets to power. There will be a drastic change towards agitations. If you read my manifesto, I am going to single Anambra out to become the industrial hub of Africa and millions of teeming youths will not have time to demonstrate when they are employed. I have done businesses in seven countries of the world. I have been to Isreal about three times, I have been to Ethiopia with outstanding agricultural records. We are going to employ the best brains. Why people fail in Agriculture is because they do not look for those with the pedigree, people with the records and experience to manage their entities. And that is why they failed”, he stated.

On the mode of the primary election, he said the APC leadership is in the best position to determine which method suits Anambra state.

