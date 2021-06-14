As the June 26, 2021 governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Anambra State draws near, there are clear indications that Dr. Godwin Maduka looks good to brace the tape of victory.

Since the governorship race started in the State, Maduka has earned the support of most party faithful, for his enormous contributions to the growth of the party.

This has endeared him to the party members and stakeholders.

Some party faithful who spoke on the forthcoming guber Primary, argued that the PDP in Anambra State, need not to present a “lukewarm” governorship candidate, who will be blown away at the elections by candidates of other political parties.

The consensus among party members is for delegates to elect a candidate with the capacity to lead the party to a resounding victory in the governorship election.

Mr. Gibson Maduakolam, a chieftain of the party from Idemili LGA, said the PDP will be up against the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, a party which has consistently produced the governor of Anambra State.

According to him, in order to end APGA’s dominance at Government House Awka, the PDP ought to present a candidate like Maduka, who possess the political firepower and economic stamina to dislodge the cock party.

Another party chieftain of the party, Ernest Ezeimo from Ekwusigo said Dr. Maduka has shown capacity and has done a lot to aid the party go into the governorship election with the objective to win.

He said “He is the right candidate, considering his support for our party, having donated buses vehicles and other logistics to all the LGA chapters of the party.

“This shows he is a true party man and with him as our governorship candidate, the PDP in Anambra State is sure of victory.

He stated that Dr. Maduka has connected his aspiration with the people of the State having done a lot for the Anambra populace, through the unprecedented activities of his Foundation.

Majority of party members contend that for the PDP to win the coming governorship election in Anambra State, it has to present a committed party man, the same manner the PDP in Imo State had fielded a core party man, such as Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, as its governorship candidate

Mr. Anselem Ezilo, another party chieftain from Orafite said “The PDP dislodged the APC to win Imo State because the party put forward a party man, such as Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to win the 2019 governorship election.

“Irrespective of the legal abracadabra that later removed Ihedioha from office, he was the arrow head that secured victory for the PDP in Imo State.

“We need such arrow head in Anambra PDP and it is only Dr. Maduka, among all the aspirants, that has shown capacity and very much popular among the grassroots, because of his philanthropic activities which has really impacted on majority of Ndi Anambra

He continued “For the PDP to end APGA’s dominance of Anambra state, it has to come up with an acceptable and formidable candidate, such as Maduka whose commitment to the party has been unprecedented.

It was further observed that across all levels of the party in Anambra State, there has been overwhelming endorsement of the guber ambition of Dr. Maduka.

“A golden fish has no hiding place, the PDP in Anambra State cannot afford to hide this golden fish” said Greg Ugonabor, a part leader in Awka.

