By Vincent Ujumadu, AwkaAspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State rose from a meeting in Nnewi yesterday and vowed to support any of them that wins the ticket of the party at the primaries.

The meeting, hosted by the former national publicity secretary of PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh had in attendance, 13 aspirants.

ALSO READ: Minister demands justice for allegedly raped, murdered UniIlorin student

Addressing reporters after the meeting that lasted for about four hours, Metuh said the aspirants saw the need to win the November election, adding that none of them could afford to work against the interest of the party.

He said that in other not to put the aspirants into undue financial stress before the primaries, a decision was taken that they should not spend more than N3000 on consultations and N30000 on logistics.

According to him, any aspirant that violated the directive would be sanctioned. although he did no state the nature of the sanction.

ALSO READ: Former President Jonathan, others to attend launch of book on entrepreneurship in Abuja

Metuh said the meeting he hosted had the backing of the state leadership and stakeholders of the party, adding that everybody in the party is working hard to ensure that PDP retakes the Government House and therefore would not tolerate any obstacle along the way.

Some aspirants who spoke after the meeting welcomed the decision and promised to obey it.

Mr. Val Ozigbo said the meeting came at the right time and that it was what the aspirants had been expecting.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...