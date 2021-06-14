The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has released lists of qualified candidates for the forthcoming governorship primary slated to hold on June 23, 2021, bringing up fresh crisis as Soludo Chukwuma’s major opponents were disqualified.

The party has officially disqualified five aspirants from contesting the governorship primaries in Anambra State.

The list was released after the party’s screening exercise that was conducted on the 10th of June.

This was made known in a statement by the party’s publicity secretary in Awka, on Monday, 14 June.

According to the statement, those disqualified are:

1. Hon Chuma Umeoji,

2. Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo,

3. Cater Dike Umeh,

4. Hon Nonso Smart

5. Ozoka Odera Ifeanyi.

Meanwhile, the party has cleared five aspirants to contest the governorship primaries in the state.

Those cleared are:

1. Prof Soludo

2. Damian Okolo

3. ThankGod Ibe

4. Ezenwankwo Okwudili, Ewepudike

The party did not give detailed reasons for disqualifying the aspirants but said they did not meet the minimum requirement set by the party.

