ABUJA–THE African Centre for Justice and Human Rights, ACJHR, has alleged that desperate politicians in Anambra State politics were out to denigrate a financial institution.

The group said desperate efforts by the politicians to smear the image of a bank were unacceptable, asking them to desist.

ACJHR’s warning came on the heals of the recent allegation by one Obinna J. Nwankwo, that depositors’ money in the bank was being pilfered to finance the campaign of one of the governorship aspirants.

To do this end, the group in a statement, Tuesday, by its Head of Communications, Lady Jasmine Akpeh, tasked the politicians to face delegates rather than taking to what it described as a “shameful path of tarnishing the reputation of the financial institution and its officials.”

“The attention of the African Centre for Justice and Human Rights has been drawn to a smear campaign against a financial institution by one Obinna J. Nwankwo

In the piece, filled with spurious speculations, infantile falsehoods, improbable conclusions, and crass ignorance of the workings of a bank, the hireling Mr. O. J. Nwankwo attempted to smear the bank and the personality of its Deputy Managing Director.

In the poorly executed job which even a secondary school leaver who read the article would have even observed did not make sense, a bank, the overall best bank in Nigeria was targeted for a smear campaign.

” The bank did not get to where it is today without excellence corporate governance and adoption of international best practices in all its affairs.

“The management team of the bank are not mediocre to flout the rules as alleged by the hireling that the bank was using depositors money for politics,” the statement read

It read further read: “It is disheartening that the author of the piece wrote for Mr. Soludo, himself a former Governor of the Central Bank and who should have known that it was not possible for just one officer in a bank to get access to depositors’ funds and use same for politics.

“The bank is an international brand and one ill-bred political hireling cannot bring it down. Politicians only resort to smear campaigns against rivals when they are afraid of losing to such rivals.

“Fear of possible rejection by delegates is the usual reason for resort to smear attacks.

“It must be stated that family members of bank officials are free and allowed by law to run for elections or pursue their individual life aspirations.

“That a brother to the Deputy Managing Director of a bank is running for election and is targeted for such attack is a clear signal that the young man is coasting to victory as no one in a race ever turns back to attempt to stop those behind him.”

