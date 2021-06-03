INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood YakubuBy Olayinka AjayiThe Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has insisted that incessant attacks on the commission offices have created ample opportunity to prepare for a violence-free election in Anambra State.

Speaking in a two days retreat on the Validation of the draft INEC 2022-2026 Strategic Plan and Strategic programme of Action in Lagos, INEC National Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, described the incessant attack as disturbing to the commission but said its gives the commission ample opportunity to organize free, fair and all inclusive election in Anambra.

Mahmood who was represented by the National Commissioner and Chairman of Outreach committee, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola said: “Part of what we discussed is what is happening to our local offices, so it is our desire to incorporate all these issues with our strategic plan.

“Anytime the electoral act is amended, we will also incorporate it into our strategic plan because the strategic plan is for 2022 to 2026. We still have one that is ongoing and it will expire by the end of 2021”.

Asked how the strategic plan deals with the violence attacks faced by the commission, he said; “We hope is not something that would be on a continuous basis, we have our own risk management procedure and that is the only way we can deal with the issue because we have always envisage that before election, there are Pack of violence perpetuated but these ones are on a scale disturbing to the commission but we will appropriate into the strategic plan.

“We thank God that it’s happening now, so it gives us ample opportunity to prepare for the Anambra elections.

We are also engaging with stakeholders at the highest level in the country with a view of steming the tide of these acts.

“We hope to find a lasting solution to it and the Anambra elections won’t be a difficult thing to plan. We ve’ similar situation in the past. For instance, in Ondo State, card readers were burnt, we were able to make amends and elections were conducted without hindrance. As for Anambra, I can assure you that we will conduct the election without any problem.

What is going on in South-East is despicable ― Mike IginiOn his part, INEC commissioner in Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini appealed to the warring youths to desist from needless attacks on the commission’s facilities saying: “We acknowledge that there’s anger in the land, but they should not visit that on the few properties that we have. |So we are appealing to the leaders, and the youths to stop the attack on the facilities of INEC. Just look at the records, it’s over 42 so far.

In Akwa Ibom for instance; in the 2019 election, the prototype modern building that was brought down, we hardly have the resources to put just one block. What is going on in the South-East is despicable. That is not the way to go and that is why we are appealing to everybody that those facilities are meant to serve you.” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

