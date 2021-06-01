Anchor University, alongside five other universities, has emerged as the finalist of the Nigerian Science and Technology Innovative Challenge 2020 organised by the Nigerian Content and Development Management Board (NDCMB).

The six finalists emerged after the regional contest held at the Covenant University recently.

Managed by Enactus Nigeria, the competition is designed to challenge all students of accredited Nigerian tertiary institutions to apply science, technology and innovation to find home-grown solutions to everyday problems across all sectors of the economy.

Anchor University’s project, a power-generating solution that depends on pressure rather than fuel to function, is called piezo-electric generator.

According to the varsity team, “the machine is designed to be a fuelless, noiseless and green energy generator that could run as long as the pressure source is consistent.

“As it stands, Anchor University will be competing out against the other five regional winners for the final stage, where three institutions will emerge as winners and one of them crowned as the national champion.”

The other five institutions still in the contest are the University of Jos; Plateau State; Federal University of Agriculture, Benue State; Cross River University of Technology; Cross River; Federal University of Technology, Imo State and Tai Solarin University of Education.

According to the organisers, a total of 511 applications were received from 129 institutions across the country. The applications were consequently screened by 63 distinguished professionals and verified by KPMG.

Some of the entries that made it to the last 15 before being reduced to six include those from Babcock University, University of Ibadan, Yaba College of Technology, University of Ilorin, the University of Jos among others.

The two students representing Anchor University at the competition are John Ayeleso and Ruth Sunday, 300 level students of Physic Electronics and Geophysics respectively.





