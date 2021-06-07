.

A popular cleric and General Superintendent of Redemption Ministries, Worldwide, Rev. Stephen Akinola has died.

News of Akinola’s passing filtered in just as Nigerians and the world were mourning Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations who died in the wee hours of Sunday.

Rev. Akinola was said to have undergone a kidney transplant sometime, though the cause of his death could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

It was gathered that many worshippers, including members of his congregation and residents, had thronged to the church which has its headquarters in Port Harcourt to mourn the famous cleric.

Former Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria as well as former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Rivers State, Apostle Eugene Ogu confirmed Akinola’s demise to our correspondent on Sunday.

Ogu who is the founder and General Overseer of Abundant Life Ministries, Worldwide headquartered in Port Harcourt said Akinola has laboured so much for the body of Christ.

“Yes, it is a very sad day for the Christian community. While we were still talking of Prophet TB Joshua, Akinola’s death happened.

“It is so sad. I pray that God comforts the entire body of Christ because he (Akinola) laboured so much for the body of Christ.

“That his soul rests in peace and God condoles the body of Christ and his family,” Apostle Ogu stated.

