The immediate past Chairman, Nigerian Port Authority, Chief Akin Ricketts has expressed happiness over the recent defection of the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chief Ricketts said Gov. Ayade’s action has once again confirmed that APC remains a party to beat in the country.

The ex-Chairman said the Governor has taken the right decision at the right time, noting that his action has put Cross River State in the forefront of national politics as the only APC State in the South-South.

He said the ruling party remains open to all, calling on well-meaning Cross Riverians to join the APC to move the State forward.

The APC Chieftain expressed optimism that APC will continue growing bigger and stronger, adding that all leaders (APC) will join heads together with Ayade to build a better Cross River and Nigeria at large.

Recall that Chief Ricketts has been supporting various communities in the Central Senatorial District through several donations including motorcycles and sewing machines to widows and the rural poor.

Vanguard News Nigeria

