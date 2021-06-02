By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has said it is excited over the appointment of Ahmed Mustapha Habib as the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, describing the development as reward for party loyalty.

Habib, a Business Administration graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, took over from AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammad (retd).

In a congratulatory message signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the APC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the party thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for considering a party chieftain worthy of the position.

“I write to convey the felicitation of the National Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, H.E (Hon) Mai Mala Buni and the entire membership of the party on your appointment as the Director-General of NEMA.

[ALSO READ] Windstorm: NEMA provides relief materials for 1,112 Cross River homes “This particular appointment is a demonstration of reward for party loyalty and recognition of selfless service to the country, attributes which clearly describe your persona.

“We trust in your capacity to acquit yourself creditably well in your new assignment.

“The party is quite appreciative of this gesture of Mr. President and wishes you the very best in this endeavour.”

The new NEMA boss has extensive experience that spanned about 25 years across various sectors and sits on the boarda of various corporate, political and youth organisations, and was the national chairman of Progressive People’s Alliance between 2010 and 2011.

An active player in the organisational and policy drive of the APC government, Habib was a member of the Presidential Campaign Council in 2019 and national chairman of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups since 2015, and also the vice-chairman of the federal government-run State Selection Committee on the Extended Special Public Works Programme in Jigawa state.

