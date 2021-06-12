By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

APPREHENSION has enveloped Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, following the death of a Petrol station Manager, (names withheld).

Though the circumstances surrounding his death could not be ascertained at press time, sources said the man who is said to be in his early thirties, reportedly went to work very early on that faithful morning at the petrol station (nameswitheld) situated along Ughelli/ Patani Road and allegedly went to the underground tank with 20 gallon and a hose for yet unknown reason.

The source who pleaded anonymity, alleged that when other workers resumed, discovered the Manager in the manhole leading to the underground tank struggling for breath.

Saying that the workers immediately raised alarm which attracted the guards and other people around, the source said the Manager was immediately rushed to a Clinic but was referred to the Central Hospital, Ughelli where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

Efforts made to reach the management of the petrol station and family of the deceased Manager for comments on the matter, proved abortive as at press time.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the State, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident, said he was yet to get details of the matter.

However, a Senior Police Officer in the area, confirmed that the matter was reported, adding that the Police has deposited the corpse in the morgue. The Police officer who does not want his name in print, said the matter was already being investigated.

