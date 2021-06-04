Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola. Photo; TWITTER/RAUFAAREFBESOLA/OGUNDIRANDOLAPO

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has set-up a Task Force on the operationalisation of the Presidential Deliverables handed over to the ministry to strengthen internal security of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari. A statement by the Director of Press in the ministry, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, said that Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, inaugurated the committee on behalf of Aregbesola.

According to Lere-Adams, Aregbesola disclosed this at a ministerial alignment meeting with the delivery team from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), led by Umaru Abu in the ministry.

He noted that the committee, which would be chaired by the Director, Planning Research and Statistics in the ministry, Mr Kabiru Ayuba, would consist representatives of the four services under the ministry and other relevant officers.

Aregbesola explained that the committee, which had just been inaugurated, would work in collaboration with the Team OSGF to actualise the Presidential mandate signed to by the minister with the President.

The minister, however, assured them that the ministry would provide a conducive atmosphere for the Task Force to carry out its assignment.

Aregbesola decried the rate at which young people now renounced their citizenship of Nigeria as alarming. He, however, called on the members of the Task Force to ensure they work with Citizenship and Business Department of the ministry that handle Expatriate Quota to engage the youth in more productive ventures.

“1 believe this will go a long way in dissuading them from looking for greener pastures outside the shores of the country,” he said.

Ţhe Presidential Deliverables given to the ministry to achieve from 2019 – 2023 are Development of a framework to ease tourist visa requirements. Also, review of the recruitment, deployment and training of personnel in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (CSCDC) to optimise its contribution to National Security.

It also includes how to implement a Correctional Service rehabilitation plan and work with relevant agencies towards the decongestion of the Nigerian Correctional Centers.

Also to actively collaborate with the private sector to create a large number of well-paying jobs for Nigerian youths, undertake conflict prevention and build peace through medication and mitigation measures and activities. And, to also ensure timely processing of business permits for those coming to the country to establish business in Nigeria, full automation of services in the ministry and its agencies, among others.



