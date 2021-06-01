The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has cautioned Northerners against traveling to The Southeast due to the level of insecurity in the region, Premium Times reports.

The National Chairman of ACF, Audu Ogbe, issued the warning in a statement released on Monday, May 31. He expressed worry over increasing attacks and killings of northern residents in the southeast or those visiting the zone. He said the travel advisory was issued while taking into cognizance the killings of northern leaders in 1966, which he said triggered the events that led to the civil war.

The travel advisory comes barely 24 hours after former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, was murdered by suspected IPOB members in Imo state.

“Yesterday, Sunday 30th May 2021, one of the leaders in the north was brutally murdered on the streets of Owerri Imo State by gunmen, most likely of IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN), who have been waging a public campaign of killings and other forms of brutalities, to realize their dream country of Biafra.

“ACF issues a very strong advisory to all northerners who may wish to travel to the southeast. Northerners should weigh the importance and necessity of such travels. Unless such trips are absolutely necessary and of compelling nature, like matters of life and death, they should not be made”.

“The need to issue this travel advisory has become necessary against the backdrop of history, wherein events such as the killings of northern leaders in 1966 triggered the events that led to a civil war that cost the country thousands of lives, and an untold sufferings to millions of innocent people. To be forewarned is to be forearmed, and a stich in time saves nine,” the statement in part read,