By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) said it has suspended its 56 days old strike for three months enable government complete the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the Union since 27th April, 2021.

In a Statement shared with Vanguard on Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the Union, Abdullahi Yalwa

took into cognizance the appeals made by the government, revered traditional rulers, members of the National Assembly, amongst others who showed varied interests in the matter.

“Following an appraisal of the report indicating the gradual implementation of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed between our Union and the Federal Government, the Union has resolved to suspend its 65 days old industrial action with effect from 10th June, 2021.

“The suspension is for a period of three months to enable the government complete the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the Union since 27th April, 2021.

“As part of the efforts communicated by the Federal Ministry of Education, certain items have been fulfilled like the reconstitution and inauguration of governing councils and visitation panels in Nigerian Federal Polytechnics while we are led to believe that the release of funds for infrastructure revitalization and minimum wage arrears is currently being processed.

“Other items include the ongoing efforts at the review of the Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service for Polytechnics as well as the commencement of work towards resolution of the issues around CONTISS 15 migration arrears for the lower cadre. We also acknowledge the recent passage of the Bill for removal of the dichotomy against HND holders in the country.

“In reaching the decision to suspend the strike, our Union took into cognizance the appeals made by the government, revered traditional stools in the country, members of the National Assembly, Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics and indeed members of the public who showed varied interests in the matter,” the statement reads.

The Union further said it hopes that the suspension of the action will provide an enabling environment for the government to fulfill other aspects of the memorandum of action and afford the government an opportunity to reverse its trust deficit within our sector.

Like this: Like Loading...